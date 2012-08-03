NBC Sports Execs Say Olympic Advertisers Are Pleased With Coverage

NBC Sports Group chairman Mark Lazarus said Thursday that

despite several complaints about the network holding some major London Games events

for delayed primetime coverage instead of televising it live, the network

is over-delivering its ratings guarantees to advertisers who "are all very

pleased" with the results.





For those critics who tend to forget, NBC paid nearly $1.2

billion to televise the Games and it is doing so for free on NBC and its cable

network affiliates. NBC has to try to recover as much of the TV rights fee it

is paying the International Olympics Committee, and this time around, it has

reached the break-even point. More than likely, that would not have happened if

the network was showing the gymnastics finals live from London with its five-hour

time difference, putting the competition at 2 or 3 p.m. on weekday, workday

afternoons, when audiences would be far sparser.





In a conference call with the media, Lazarus said more than

once that, "partners," meaning advertisers, "are important to any business, and

they are pleased." As with any business, if the partners are paying a

cumulative $1.2 billion to advertise, and are then professing to be happy with

the results, then NBC has done its job. By providing the American viewing

public free coverage of the Games and not losing any money to do it, the

Olympics appears to be, at this point, a definitive win/win.





NBC also released research data that throws water on the complaints

that suggest many would-be viewers are not watching the Games in primetime

because they already know the results. According to a uSamp survey of 1,000

viewers 18-54, 43% said they had heard the results of Olympic events before the

primetime telecasts, but of those, 67% said they were more likely to watch the

telecasts anyway.





According to a proprietary project NBC is doing with Google

to measure media use across platforms, viewers who streamed live events last

Saturday (July 28) were nearly twice as likely to actually watch the primetime

broadcast on NBC. Further, they spent about 50% more time watching the

primetime telecast on NBC than those who didn't stream live events online

earlier in the day.





From those numbers, it seems that for a large chunk of

viewers, knowing the results hasn't negatively impacted primetime viewing of

taped competition; in many cases, it's even led to more intense viewing.





NBC also released the results of another study, this one

with Nielsen IAG. The research company analyzed the performance of 83

commercials that ran in both the Olympics and in regular primetime programming.

IAG surveyed consumers who saw the spot during Olympics programming, as well as

consumers who saw the same commercial in non-Olympics programming. Based on

over 3,000 completed surveys, commercial seen in the Olympics delivered 67%

higher brand recall, 96% higher message recall and 31% higher "likability."





So, regardless of the complaints by some viewers, the NBC

format seems to be working both for advertisers and for a majority of the

viewers.





Speaking of viewers, through the first six nights of

broadcast coverage, the Games are averaging 34.8 million viewers, an increase

of 4 million viewers -- and 13% -- over the comparable first six nights'

average of NBC's coverage from the 2008 Beijing Games. And the London Games

have also averaged an 11.1 18-49 rating per night, 7% higher than the

comparable period from Beijing.





Lazarus said the primetime coverage NBC offers up each night

goes beyond simply presenting the competition. It's also excelling by creating

storylines to go with the events, and that helps pulls audiences in and keep

them watching. "We can't please everybody," Lazarus said, "but audiences are

coming in droves and staying."





The uSamp panel found that 40% of those polled said they

stayed home all last weekend to watch the Olympics coverage, and 44% said they

are sleeping less because they are staying up till midnight each night to watch

the primetime telecasts. Also, 36% admit to following the Games at work, either

via computer or mobile.





Some other interesting Olympics viewing data that NBC

released Thursday:





According to Nielsen data, total teen viewing is

up by 28% compared to Beijing; viewing by teen girls 12-17 is up 52%, while for

teen boys it's up 7%. And viewing by kids 2-11 is up 33%. NBC execs say that while

this audience might not be one that can be heavily monetized by advertisers

right now, it is the next generation of Olympics viewers who might be getting

hooked on the Games now.

The uSamp research of social media users age 13-49 found that 82% said "with

all the buzz I have become more interested in watching the Olympics."

Archery coverage has averaged 1.5 million viewers, and is the highest-rated

Olympic sport so far televised on the NBC cable networks -- that includes basketball.