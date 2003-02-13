NBC spins Folks into Mom

NBC will air a spinoff of dating show Meet My Folks called Who

Wants to Marry My Mom?. A five-episode arc is scheduled to run in late

spring.

"The idea of kids choosing which mate is best for their single mom just

seemed like a fun, natural extension of Meet My Folks, an engaging,

light-hearted reality show that has been immensely popular with our viewers,"

said Jeff Gaspin, executive vice president of alternative series, specials,

longform and programming strategy.

In Who Wants to Marry My Mom?, the adult children of a single mother

decide which among several suitors will win a fantasy vacation with their

mother.

The series was inspired by a 90-minute spinoff of Meet My Folks

called Meet My Kids, in which three grown sons pick a boyfriend for their

mother, Barbara Haegele, and send the pair to Hawaii.

Meet My Kids will air Monday, March 10 at 9:30 p.m.

The new series will be produced by NBC Studios and Nash Entertainment.

Bruce Nash and Scott Satin will executive-produce. Both of them are producing

several reality shows for NBC.

Nash also produces Meet My Folks and the upcoming Around the World

in 80 Dates, while Satin produced Most Outrageous Game Show

Moments.