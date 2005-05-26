NBC Slates Psychic Detectives For Summer

Court TV will provide episodes from each of the three seasons of its Psychic Detectives series to NBC starting in June. During the summer, NBC will air four, hour-long, installments of the show – back-to-back-to-back-to-back half-hour episodes – Wednesday at 8-10 p.m. as a lead-in to NBC Law & Order.

Court is currently airing Psychic’s third season Wednesdays at 10 p.m. The show profiles cases solved with the help of psychics. Last Wednesday’s episode (5/18) averaged 1.07 million total viewers.

This is the third programming agreement between NBC and Court TV. NBC aired episodes of Court’s Forensic Files for four successive Sunday nights in 2002. The two networks also co-produce Dateline/Court TV specials. Court is owned by Liberty and Time Warner..