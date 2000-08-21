NBC signs Thongster

NEW YORK

The guy behind current pop hit "That Thong Song" is going to work for NBC. Sisqo, the R & B star who has become a fixture on MTV, has been given a sitcom pilot commitment from the network. The pilot is a co-production of NBC Studios and Big Ticket Television, the producers of Moesha and Judge Judy. NBC says it is looking to develop a potential series with Sisqo for fall 2001.