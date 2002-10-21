NBC shutters Providence

It's five and out for NBC's Providence, which will end its five-season

run with a two-hour season finale Friday, Dec. 20. While the show still had

been winning its time slot, its margin of victory was growing more narrow with

its ratings on a steady decline.

NBC had not yet determined what it will air in the drama's place Fridays

at 8 p.m., but it will air original episodes through the rest of

Providence's run.

On Sunday nights, NBC has picked up full seasons for both American

Dreams, which airs at 8 p.m., and Boomtown, which airs at 10 p.m. The

two shows, combined with Law & Order: Criminal Intent at 9 p.m., are

giving NBC first place in adults 18 through 49 on Sunday nights as compared to

last year, when the network was third in the key demo on Sundays.

"We've been thrilled with the quality and the performance of both of these

new series," said Jeff Zucker, president of NBC Entertainment. "They represent

the gold standard of what we hope for in a quality drama."

In other NBC scheduling news, the network will repeat last Sunday's original

episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent this Thursday at 10 p.m.

instead of running a repeat of hit medical drama ER. NBC's dramas tend

not to repeat well, and NBC does not want to lose ground to CBS with November

sweeps approaching.