NBC Sets Dates for Summer Slate

NBC has set the premiere dates for two of its new summer reality shows, as well as the return of Last Comic Standing.

NBC has set Sunday, June 18 as the premiere date of Treasure Hunters, its summer alternative elimination series that features teams of fortune hunters solving clues and racing across the world to find a treasure. The show will have a two-hour debut Sunday at 8 p.m., following the U.S. Open golf tournament, and then settle into its regular time period Mondays at 9.

Wednesday, June 21 will be the debut of Simon Cowell’s America’s Got Talent, a competition judged by celebrities, with a $1 million prize. The show will premiere at 8 p.m. before moving to its regular slots of Wednesdays at 9 for an hour and a 30-minute results show to follow on Thursdays at 8:30, beginning July 13.



Last Comic Standing will return to NBC with a two-hour premiere Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m., with its regular time slot slated for Tuesdays at 9.