NBC Sets ‘Aquarius’ Premiere, ‘Hannibal’ Return

NBC has set its summer schedule, including a two-hour premiere for 1960s drama Aquarius.

The David Duchovny-starrer will debut Thursday, May 28 from 9-11 p.m., and air during the 9 p.m. hour throughout the summer. The following week, Hannibal returns for its third season at 10 p.m., giving NBC back-to-back scripted originals on Thursdays.

NBC also set the return dates for a pair of unscripted series. American Ninja Warrior will return on Monday, May 25 and top-rated summer show America’s Got Talent premieres its 10th season on Tuesday, May 26.

Yet to be scheduled are the returns of Welcome to Sweden and reality competition Last Comic Standing.