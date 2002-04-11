NBC to sell KWHY, not KVEA
NBC plans to sell KWHY-TV Los Angeles, not KVEA(TV) Corona, Calif., as the
Federal Communications Commission reported Wednesday.
The FCC made the correction in an erratum issued late Wednesday.
As a result of its $2 billion acquisition of Telemundo Communications Group Inc., NBC has a triopoly in
Los Angeles.
The FCC gave NBC one year to divest the third station.
NBC plans to operate KWHY-TV independently from its duopoly of KNBC-TV and
KVEA (TV) in the meantime.
