NBC to sell KWHY, not KVEA

NBC plans to sell KWHY-TV Los Angeles, not KVEA(TV) Corona, Calif., as the

Federal Communications Commission reported Wednesday.

The FCC made the correction in an erratum issued late Wednesday.

As a result of its $2 billion acquisition of Telemundo Communications Group Inc., NBC has a triopoly in

Los Angeles.

The FCC gave NBC one year to divest the third station.

NBC plans to operate KWHY-TV independently from its duopoly of KNBC-TV and

KVEA (TV) in the meantime.