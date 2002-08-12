NBC seals Sunday
NBC won total viewers and the key adults demographics Sunday night with
its
Dateline, Law &Order: Criminal Intent and Crime &
Punishment lineup according to Nielsen
Media Research's fast national ratings.
CBS edged out NBC in the household battle a tenth of a rating point.
From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., CBS and 60 Minutes won the time period across most of the key
categories, younger adults (18 through 34) being the notable exception.
Fox won that battle with Futurama and Greg the Bunny.
From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., NBC won households and adults 25 through 54 with
Dateline .
Fox won adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49 with The
Simpsons and King of the Hill. NBC's Law &Order
won all the key races except adults 18 through 34, which Fox won with back to
back Malcolm in the Middle episodes.
At 10 p.m., Crime & Punishment narrowly won the household race
(just ahead of the second half of the CBS made-for, The Color of Love)
but easily won the key adult demo contests.
ABC aired two movies, PeterPan and part I of TheWedding, which over the course of the night place third in households,
adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49, and fourth with adults 25 through 54.
