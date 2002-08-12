NBC seals Sunday

NBC won total viewers and the key adults demographics Sunday night with

its

Dateline, Law &Order: Criminal Intent and Crime &

Punishment lineup according to Nielsen

Media Research's fast national ratings.

CBS edged out NBC in the household battle a tenth of a rating point.

From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., CBS and 60 Minutes won the time period across most of the key

categories, younger adults (18 through 34) being the notable exception.

Fox won that battle with Futurama and Greg the Bunny.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., NBC won households and adults 25 through 54 with

Dateline .

Fox won adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49 with The

Simpsons and King of the Hill. NBC's Law &Order

won all the key races except adults 18 through 34, which Fox won with back to

back Malcolm in the Middle episodes.

At 10 p.m., Crime & Punishment narrowly won the household race

(just ahead of the second half of the CBS made-for, The Color of Love)

but easily won the key adult demo contests.

ABC aired two movies, PeterPan and part I of TheWedding, which over the course of the night place third in households,

adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49, and fourth with adults 25 through 54.