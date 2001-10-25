NBC scores strong Wednesday

NBC won the Wednesday night ratings race handily, with The West Wing and Law & Order leading the way.

Both dramas averaged 21.5 million viewers with West Wing drawing a 7.5 rating, 19 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers, while Law & Order hit an 8.0/22.

NBC's White House drama easily outpaced CBS's Amazing Race again, with that reality series drawing 9.2

million viewers and a 3.8/10.

In its second half-hour, West Wing also whipped ABC's Jason Alexander vehicle Bob Patterson, which drew 8.9 million viewers and a 4.0/10.

ABC's 20/20 drew 11.2 million viewers and a 4.0/11 against Law & Order.

Both shows left Wolf Lake in their wakes, as that CBS sci-fi drama drew only 6.3 million viewers and a 2.4/7.

- Richard Tedesco