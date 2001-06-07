NBC scores on Sixers' upset

The Los Angeles Lakers-Philadelphia 76ers NBA Finals match up scored well for NBC.

Game One of the NBA Finals Wednesday night attracted the largest audience and best ratings for the first game of the Finals since Michael Jordan was on the court. NBC averaged 18.6 million viewers (up 21% vs. last year's first game between the Lakers and Indiana Pacers) and an 8.8 rating/26 share in adults 18-49 (up 33%), according to Nielsen Media Research. In households, NBC's ratings were up 18% to a 12.4/23. It was the highest rated opening game since Jordan's Bulls took on the Utah Jazz in 1998. No word on how the U2 concert at halftime fared. - Joe Schlosser