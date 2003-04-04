NBC scores Matrix promo

Warner Bros. and NBC sports have signed a cross-promotion deal that gives

NBC rights to the TV debut of Warner Bros.' two-and-a-half minute trailer for

Matrix Reloaded, the sequel to the Keanu Reeves hit

film.

The trailer for the action film will air in its entirety during the halftime

break from the action of Arena Football League coverage April 13.

It will air simultaneously in the three AFL stadiums hosting NBC games: Los Angeles,

Indiana and Colorado.

It's the kind of footage that the entertainment magazines drool over, and

they'll get snippets this week.

NBC's syndicated Access Hollywood is expected to get first dibs on the

trailer snippets.

But the network will be the first outlet to air the trailer in its entirety.

The target demographic (young men) is the same for the film and football.

Both companies will promote the upcoming debut of the trailer on their Web

sites, and NBC will promote it this week in prime time.

Sources said no money is changing hands, just promo

time.