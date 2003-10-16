NBC Says Viva Las Vegas

NBC gave new drama Las Vegas

the first full-season pickup from any of the "Big Four" networks.

"It’s no secret that Las Vegas

has been very good luck for NBC on Monday nights since its premiere, and the public wants more of the glitz and glamour," NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker said.





Las Vegas

, airing Mondays at 9 p.m., is this season’s highest-rated new drama in the key adults 18-49 demographic.

Last Monday, the show scored a 4.5/10 in the demo, and it is averaging a 4.6/11 after four outings.

Las Vegas

is written and executive-produced by Gary Scott Thompson, who also wrote The Fast and the Furious

, starring Vin Diesel. Gardner Stern, Scott Steindorff, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also executive-produce, and Michael Watkins co-executive-produces and directs.

The series is from NBC Studios and DreamWorks Television.