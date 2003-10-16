NBC Says Viva Las Vegas
NBC gave new drama Las Vegas
the first full-season pickup from any of the "Big Four" networks.
"It’s no secret that Las Vegas
has been very good luck for NBC on Monday nights since its premiere, and the public wants more of the glitz and glamour," NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker said.
Las Vegas
, airing Mondays at 9 p.m., is this season’s highest-rated new drama in the key adults 18-49 demographic.
Last Monday, the show scored a 4.5/10 in the demo, and it is averaging a 4.6/11 after four outings.
Las Vegas
is written and executive-produced by Gary Scott Thompson, who also wrote The Fast and the Furious
, starring Vin Diesel. Gardner Stern, Scott Steindorff, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also executive-produce, and Michael Watkins co-executive-produces and directs.
The series is from NBC Studios and DreamWorks Television.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.