NBC: Sales will set Olympic record

NBC has sold roughly $706 million in advertising for the Salt Lake City

Olympic Games (Feb. 8 through 24), and it should reach its sellout goal of $720

million 'within days,' NBC Television Network president Randy Falco said.

That would be the highest revenue take for any single set of games, he said,

and 40 percent higher than the last winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan, in

1998.

The Salt Lake games will be 'slightly more profitable' than the network's two

previous Olympic telecasts -- Sydney, Australia, in 2000, and Atlanta in 1996 --

both of which had operating profits of between $60 million and $65 million.

The profits for Salt Lake could reach $75 million, he

added.