NBC Rocks on Monday Night

NBC quaked, rattled and rolled to another win in the 18-49 demo and households Monday night on the strength of the second half of its disaster flick, 10.5.

NBC averaged a 6.9 rating/18 share for the night, winning every daypart with a fast start from Fear Factor (4.6/14), followed by 10.5 (7.5/18).

CBS was second in the demo with a 5.0/13 for its comedy lineup of Yes Dear, Still Standing, Raymond and Two-and-a-Half Men.

Fox was third in the demo with a 4.6/13 for an American Idol special and a 4.5/11 for The Swan.

Netlet The WB edged out ABC for fourth in 18-49s, recording a 2/5 for strong showings from Seventh Heaven (2.1/6) and Everwood (2.1./5).

ABC only mustered a 1.9/5 for its highly touted, three-hour theatrical, Unbreakable, and that after pulling out the promotional stops with interstitials hosted by director M. Night Shyamalan, plus brief interviews with stars Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson, a behind-the-scenes look at the new Shyamalan movie, The Village, and a 7½-minute trailer for the new film, which is being distributed by ABC parent Disney.

UPN was sixth with a 1.3/3 for The Parkers, Eve, Girlfriends and Half & Half.