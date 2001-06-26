NBC rides reality to weekly win

Summer reality programming helped keep NBC in first place in the weekly adults 18-49 race, but reruns and newsmagazines were strong enough to lift CBS to victory in both total viewers and households.

NBC averaged a network-best 3.1 rating in adults 18-49 for the week of June 18-24, while CBS averaged 8 million viewers and a 5.9 rating/11 share in households, according to Nielsen Media Research. NBC was led by Spy TV which debuted with an impressive 6.6/21 in 18-49 and 13.2 million viewers. Spy TV is the first reality show to ever debut as the top weekly series in adults 18-49. NBC's other reality series Weakest Link (5.4/15 12.3 million viewers) and Fear Factor (4.6/16 10.2 million viewers) also fared well.

Although ABC finished second for the week in both adults 18-49 (2.7) and total viewers (7.75 million), three weekly installments of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday) finished the week 1-2-3 in total viewers. - Joe Schlosser