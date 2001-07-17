NBC rides high on reality and reruns

For the second week in a row, reality shows and summer reruns propelled NBC to a weekly victory in households, total viewers and adults 18-49.

For the week-ending July 15, NBC averaged a network-best 5.8 rating/11 share in households, 8.3 million viewers and a 3.5/11 in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. CBS was second in both households (5.7/11) and total viewers (8 million), while Fox used the Major League Baseball All-Star Game to jump into second place in adults 18-49 with a 2.9/10 in the demo.

The All-Star Game was the week's highest rated (11.0/19 in households) and most-watched (16 million viewers) show of the week. - Joe Schlosser