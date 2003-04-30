NBC revs up Race to the Altar
NBC is beginning production Sunday on summer reality show Race to
the Altar, in which eight betrothed couples compete in challenges that test
the strength of their relationships.
Lisa Dergen, an anchor and reporter from Fox Sports Net, will host the show,
while event designer Colin Cowie will plan the live fantasy wedding awarded to
the winning couple.
The show is a production of NBC Studios, TWI and LMNO Productions.
Robert Horowitz, Eric Schotz and Bill Paolantonio are executive producers.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.