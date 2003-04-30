NBC revs up Race to the Altar

NBC is beginning production Sunday on summer reality show Race to

the Altar, in which eight betrothed couples compete in challenges that test

the strength of their relationships.

Lisa Dergen, an anchor and reporter from Fox Sports Net, will host the show,

while event designer Colin Cowie will plan the live fantasy wedding awarded to

the winning couple.

The show is a production of NBC Studios, TWI and LMNO Productions.

Robert Horowitz, Eric Schotz and Bill Paolantonio are executive producers.