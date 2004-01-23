NBC Revs Up HD with Daytona 500

NBC will broadcast the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing’s Daytona 500 in HDTV Feb. 15.

The auto race is the network’s first sporting event outside of horse racing’s Triple Crown and the Olympic Games to be produced and broadcast in HDTV.

NBC also plans to broadcast the Hershey’s Kisses 300 NASCAR Busch Series race from the Daytona Motor Speedway on Feb. 14. Mike Wells, director of NASCAR on NBC and TNT, said 15 HD cameras will be used for the event. And with the exception of in-car cameras the nearly 65 standard-definition cameras will operate in 16:9 mode.

The HDTV broadcast will be produced in 1080i HD format with Dolby Surround Sound using the NEP Nova HD mobile production unit that will produce the Super Bowl in HDTV for CBS.