NBC to Revisit Diana

Princess Diana will upstage ER this March. NBC plans a two-episode documentary titled Princess Diana: The Secret Tapes for Thursday, March 4 and 11, at 10 p.m.

The program is executive produced by Jason Raff, and includes never-before-seen footage of the princess, along with audio recordings that she made herself and kept secret.

The show also features interviews with close confidants and friends speaking about Diana’s life and death.