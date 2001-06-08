NBC retreads stomp Stanley Cup

Three Sisters beat up on the NHL Thursday night, as NBC's sitcom reruns overpowered ABC's prime time coverage of the Stanley Cup finals.

That Three Sisters repeat hit a 4.2 rating, 14 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers and 8.7 million viewers. The Colorado Avalanche's 4-0 drubbing of the New Jersey Devils in the sixth game of their Stanley Cup finals round scored a dismal 2.4/7 among 18-49ers, with a 3.7 household rating and 5.6 million viewers. Top scorers for NBC's all re-run Thursday were Friends (5.0/18), Will & Grace (4.8/14) and Just Shoot Me (4.7/13).

A C.S.I.: Crime Scene Investigation repeat on CBS was the night's biggest draw in total viewers, 12.4 million, with a 3.4/10. - Richard Tedesco