NBC replaces Deal with Child Stars

NBC is ending its run of revived game show Let's Make a Deal early and

replacing it with specials.

In the show's place next Tuesday at 8 p.m., NBC will air Child Stars, Then

and Now, narrated by Malcolm Jamal-Warner of Cosby Show fame.

Let's Make a Deal, hosted by Access Hollywood's Billy Bush, was

scheduled to run through April 1.

If it was successful, it would have been a candidate for syndication.

NBC has struggled with the Tuesday 8 p.m. time slot for years now, and Fox's

American Idol: Search for a Superstar is making the time period even tougher.

Last night, American Idol crushed its competition, scoring a 10.0

rating/25 share in adults 18 through 49 for its two-hour performance show.

In comparison, ABC was second in adults 18 through 49 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

with a 3.1/8, and NBC and CBS tied with 2.8/7 each.

Child Stars looks at the lives of 15 former stars,

including Jill Whelan, who played Vicki Stubing on The Love Boat;

Emmanuel Lewis, who played Webster Long on Webster and is having a bit of

a career renaissance after appearing on The WB Television Network's Surreal Life; and Willie

Aames, who was Tommy Bradford on Eight Is Enough.

NBC Studios will produce in association with Gay Rosenthal Productions.

Rosenthal will executive-produce.

Paul Barrosse will co-executive-produce and Nicholas Caprio is the producer.