NBC replaces Deal with Child Stars
NBC is ending its run of revived game show Let's Make a Deal early and
replacing it with specials.
In the show's place next Tuesday at 8 p.m., NBC will air Child Stars, Then
and Now, narrated by Malcolm Jamal-Warner of Cosby Show fame.
Let's Make a Deal, hosted by Access Hollywood's Billy Bush, was
scheduled to run through April 1.
If it was successful, it would have been a candidate for syndication.
NBC has struggled with the Tuesday 8 p.m. time slot for years now, and Fox's
American Idol: Search for a Superstar is making the time period even tougher.
Last night, American Idol crushed its competition, scoring a 10.0
rating/25 share in adults 18 through 49 for its two-hour performance show.
In comparison, ABC was second in adults 18 through 49 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
with a 3.1/8, and NBC and CBS tied with 2.8/7 each.
Child Stars looks at the lives of 15 former stars,
including Jill Whelan, who played Vicki Stubing on The Love Boat;
Emmanuel Lewis, who played Webster Long on Webster and is having a bit of
a career renaissance after appearing on The WB Television Network's Surreal Life; and Willie
Aames, who was Tommy Bradford on Eight Is Enough.
NBC Studios will produce in association with Gay Rosenthal Productions.
Rosenthal will executive-produce.
Paul Barrosse will co-executive-produce and Nicholas Caprio is the producer.
