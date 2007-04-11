NBC Reorganizes Affiliate Sales

NBC Universal TV Networks Distribution has promoted two in its affiliate sales group as part of a realignment and expansion of its sales support team. The change is to help the company focus on client relations and sales support for the growing number of distribution platforms for its programming services.



Bradley Fleisher, who had been VP of affiliate sales, has been named senior VP of distribution and added more national accounts to his portfolio. He handles Time Warner and Cox, as well as retaining responsibilities for AT&T.



Heather McCallion, who has been director of the Southeast, expands her territory to the entire Eastern region as director.



Their promotions are part of a restructuring that will see the affiliate sales support group divided into an Eastern region, with McCallion reporting to VP Elizabeth Ascencio; A Midwest region headed by Bridget Farley and the Western region headed by Harvest Smith.



The three employees will report to Henry Ahn, Executive VP, NBCU TV Networks Distribution. Bruce Levinson will continue to help Ahn manage client relations with the National Cable Television Cooperative and Cable One.



There should be more hires in this division in the coming weeks.



The move mirrors a recent realignment of the marketing department in the face of the growth of alternative delivery systems.



