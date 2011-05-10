NBC Renews Web Series ‘In Gayle We Trust'
NBCUniversal's digital studio
has renewed the Web series In Gayle We
Trust, MediaDailyNews
reported.
The digital series, launched
in 2009, follows fictional insurance agent Gayle Evans, and features heavy
brand integration. The renewal marks the first time a network digital series
has reached a third season.
The series has drawn 24
million "qualified views," according to NBC, and is available on www.ingaylewetrust.com. To ensure profitable success, NBC reaches out for
funding from brands before production.
"Branded content has played a key role in our
marketing strategy for the last two years and has proven a successful tactic in
reaching and engaging with our consumer base," stated Telisa Yancy,
advertising director at American Family.
