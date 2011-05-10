NBC Renews Web Series ‘In Gayle We Trust'

NBCUniversal's digital studio

has renewed the Web series In Gayle We

Trust, MediaDailyNews

reported.

The digital series, launched

in 2009, follows fictional insurance agent Gayle Evans, and features heavy

brand integration. The renewal marks the first time a network digital series

has reached a third season.

The series has drawn 24

million "qualified views," according to NBC, and is available on www.ingaylewetrust.com. To ensure profitable success, NBC reaches out for

funding from brands before production.

"Branded content has played a key role in our

marketing strategy for the last two years and has proven a successful tactic in

reaching and engaging with our consumer base," stated Telisa Yancy,

advertising director at American Family.