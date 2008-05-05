NBC Renews With Teletrax For Content Tracking

Content tracking firm Teletrax has won a multi-year contract renewal from the NBC Agency, the internal advertising agency for NBC Universal’s television properties. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Teletrax, which is 76%-owned by Medialink and 24%-owned by Royal Philips Electronics, inserts a digital watermark in television content that allows it to be tracked and has established a proprietary network of detectors that allows it to monitor content worldwide. Teletrax clients include ABC Television Network, Associated Press, CBS Television, CBS Television Distribution, Disney-ABC Domestic Television and Fox Broadcasting Company.

The NBC Agency, which handles the promotional and advertising requirements of NBC Universal-owned television entities including NBC network entertainment, news, sports and corporate divisions as well as its cable, Internet, and syndicated properties, is a long-term Telextrax client and uses the firm’s technology to electronically monitor and analyze affiliate stations' usage of its on-air television show promotions across all 210 U.S. television markets.

“The Teletrax service is an invaluable cornerstone of our business, and has set the industry standard for media measurement and intelligence gathering, and now being able to view all 210 domestic DMAs, it becomes a more powerful tool for us,” said Douglas Holloway, president of NBC Network Distribution Partnerships and Affiliate Marketing, in a statement.