NBC reality tandem gains momentum

NBC's Monday night reality duo had one of their strongest showings since their respective debuts earlier this summer, topping their rerun competition in a walk.

Fear Factor, where contestants compete by confronting their greatest anxieties, scored a 6.6 rating, 21 share with 13.9 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. That's the highest ratings Fear Factor has posted since it hit a 7.4 fast national rating when it premiered last month. British game import Weakest Link scored a 5.7/16 with 13 million takers.

Dateline NBC followed with a 3.9/11 with 8.4 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco