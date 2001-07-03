NBC reality slipping, but scoring

Fear Factor and Weakest Link, NBC's less than dynamic reality duo, kept rolling against Monday night reruns despite some ratings erosion.

Fear Factor, with contestants trying to face down their greatest fears, hit a 4.6 rating, 16 share - far from its 7.4 debut - among adults 18-49 with 9.9 million viewers. Weakest Link followed with a 5.0/14 and 11.6 million viewers. So NBC took the night with a 4.1 average rating among 18-49ers and 9.4 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco