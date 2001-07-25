NBC re-signs Miller, promotes Marks

NBC renewed the contract of one long-time executive on Wednesday, and elevated another.

Veteran NBC advertising and promotion head John Miller signed a multi-year contract extension. Miller, co-president of The NBC Agency, first joined NBC in Aug. of 1982 as Vice President of affiliate promotion services on the West Coast.

Rebecca Marks has been named Senior Vice President of NBC Entertainment Publicity. Marks, who has been with the network since 1991, was formerly vice president of NBC Entertainment Publicity. She replaces Shirley Powell in the network's top West Coast publicity position.

Powell announced earlier this month that she was taking a high-ranking publicity position at Turner Broadcasting System. - Joe Schlosser