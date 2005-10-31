NBC Puts Nightly Online

Web surfers who miss the live broadcast of NBC Nightly News can stream the program in its entirety over the Internet for free starting Nov. 7.

NBC News announced Monday that the program will be available at 10 p.m. ET (or 7 p.m. PT) every night on MSNBC.com (nightlynews.msnbc.com). Delaying the posting of the newscast gives local affiliates first dibs on the broadcast version, which airs at 6:30 on the East and West Coasts.

The “NBC Nightly News Netcast” will be the same version seen on local stations, with additional breaking news updates. Past shows will be archived on the site.

“We know that just as fast as technology is changing, people's lives are changing too,” Steve Capus, acting president of NBC News, said in a statement. “They expect our newscasts to keep up with those changes.”

Nightly News anchor Brian Williams has tried make the "old standard" of evening news more Internet-friendly. Williams, who inherited the program in December 2004 when longtime anchor Tom Brokaw retired, regularly gives news junkies an inside look at the program on a web log, or blog, called The Daily Nightly (dailynightly.msnbc.com).

"Many of our viewers tell me they often miss the broadcast because they're not home in time or tending to their busy lives and families,” Williams said in a statement. “This new service reflects the fact that the pace of our lives has changed.”