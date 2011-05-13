NBC Pushes Trump To Decide

With Donald Trump still teasing the idea of running for

president, NBC is urging the real-estate mogul to decide whether he wants to

remain in reality television or live in the White House, the

New York Post reported.

Trump announced that his decision would come following

the Celebrity Apprentice finale, but

NBC's upcoming upfront event is in dire need of the reality show's presence to

boost its fall schedule for advertisers and affiliates.

NBC is reported to have made offers of over $60 million

to Donald Trump, while some are skeptical about the possible presidential run's

authenticity. Trump's recent pursuit for the release of President Obama's birth

certificate resulted in higher ratings for Celebrity

Apprentice, which he co-produces alongside Mark Burnett.

If Trump commits to another season of Celebrity Apprentice, his bid for

presidential candidacy is out of the question.