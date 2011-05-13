NBC Pushes Trump To Decide
With Donald Trump still teasing the idea of running for
president, NBC is urging the real-estate mogul to decide whether he wants to
remain in reality television or live in the White House, the
New York Post reported.
Trump announced that his decision would come following
the Celebrity Apprentice finale, but
NBC's upcoming upfront event is in dire need of the reality show's presence to
boost its fall schedule for advertisers and affiliates.
NBC is reported to have made offers of over $60 million
to Donald Trump, while some are skeptical about the possible presidential run's
authenticity. Trump's recent pursuit for the release of President Obama's birth
certificate resulted in higher ratings for Celebrity
Apprentice, which he co-produces alongside Mark Burnett.
If Trump commits to another season of Celebrity Apprentice, his bid for
presidential candidacy is out of the question.
