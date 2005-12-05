NBC Promotes Williams

NBC has promoted Scott Williams from director to VP, program research, for NBC Entertainment.

Reporting to Sumi Barry, senior VP, NBC West Coast program research, Williams will be responsible for managing primary research for prime time series and the network’s promo wing, known as The NBC Agency.

He also will be involved in developing ideas to improve NBC's program-testing methodologies, as well as coordinating research activities with the development, current programming and on-air promo departments.

Williams, a director since May 2004, moved into research from finance in August 2002, having held various positions at NBC since his move from Paramount in 1992.