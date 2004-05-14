NBC Promotes Programmers

In more post-NBC Unversal merger moves, NBC veteran Ted Frank, longtime head of NBC's current-programs department, has been promoted to executive vice president of current programs. He will report to NBC Entertainment president Kevin Reilly.

The network's VP of comedy development, Erin Gough Wehrenberg, moves up to senior VP of current series under Frank. Edwin Chung becomes VP of current series, promoted from manager of prime time comedy development.

Frank has been at NBC since 1975, joining as a research associate. Gough Wehrenberg started at NBC in 1994 as an intern. Chung has been at NBC since January 2002, where he started as an associate in prime time series.