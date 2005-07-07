NBC Promotes PR Execs

NBC has promoted three entertainment publicity executives: Wendy Luckenbill to VP, daytime, alternative and specials; Jamie French to director, prime time series; and Jeanette Eliot to director, events and operations.

Luckenbill, formerly director of prime time series publicity, will be responsible for overseeing NBC's publicity efforts for daytime, unscripted "reality" programs, and West Coast-based specials. A four-year veteran of the network, she will report to Deborah Thomas, newly named VP of NBC Entertainment publicity.



French had been senior press manager for prime time series. Eliot was manager of operations.