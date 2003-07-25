NBC, PRN partner on NBC HD

NBC's advertising and promotional arm, The NBC Agency, is teaming up with Premier

Retail Networks, a distributor of high-definition programming demos, to

distribute NBC HD content to 2,000 partnered retail outlets.

Beginning Aug. 1, previews of NBC's fall lineup in HD will be seen in Best

Buy Co. Inc., Circuit City Stores Inc. and Sears, Roebuck & Co. outlets side-by-side with standard definition content so

consumers can sample the difference.

PRN has similar deals with other networks, including ESPN, Discovery Channel and Home Box Office.

PRN, NBC and the Consumer Electronics Association co-created the demos.