NBC, PRN partner on NBC HD
NBC's advertising and promotional arm, The NBC Agency, is teaming up with Premier
Retail Networks, a distributor of high-definition programming demos, to
distribute NBC HD content to 2,000 partnered retail outlets.
Beginning Aug. 1, previews of NBC's fall lineup in HD will be seen in Best
Buy Co. Inc., Circuit City Stores Inc. and Sears, Roebuck & Co. outlets side-by-side with standard definition content so
consumers can sample the difference.
PRN has similar deals with other networks, including ESPN, Discovery Channel and Home Box Office.
PRN, NBC and the Consumer Electronics Association co-created the demos.
