NBC plots syndie plans for Weakest Link

NBC is moving forward with plans for a syndicated version of its new hit game show Weakest Link that will likely debut in January, sources say.

The network's new syndication division NBC Enterprises and Syndication, which is producing Weakest Link for primetime, is also preparing a half-hour daytime/access version. NBC Enterprises will start talking to stations in the coming weeks and the distributor will likely be offering stations two half-hour episodes per day as a strip, sources say.

Former Survivor contestant Richard Hatch may not be involved as originally planned.

Earlier this year Hatch taped a pilot on the set of the BBC version of Weakest Link in London and has been rumored to be the front-runner for a daytime version ever since. Now sources say NBC Enterprises is likely looking for a female host in the vein of primetime host Anne Robinson. Sources say Ellen DeGeneres has been approached. - Joe Schlosser

NBC executives had no comment. The syndication version of the game is expected to be a part of NBC Enterprises new first-run alliance, which brings together the NBC O/O, Gannett and Hearst-Argyle TV stations.