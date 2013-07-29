NBC Partners With GlobalPost for International News

NBC News has announced a partnership with the international

news site GlobalPost for international news coverage.





As part of the agreement, NBC News and MSNBC will have

access to GlobalPost's correspondents, as well as digital video and written

reports for their digital platforms.





The reports commissioned by NBC News will be exclusive to

the network and will supplement the on-air coverage the network gets from its

own international bureaus.





Based in Boston, GlobalPost has received a number of major

journalism awards for its international coverage, including a Peabody Award and

a Polk Award.





"When it comes to international reporting,

having reporters who are native to the area, who understand the local culture,

politics and people is essential," said David Verdi, senior VP of NBC News

Worldwide Newsgathering. "Our team of international correspondents is

already incredibly strong, and with this partnership, GlobalPost will help us

expand our global presence, enable us to offer a wider breadth of front-line

stories, and further differentiate our international coverage on-air and

online."