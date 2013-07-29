NBC Partners With GlobalPost for International News
NBC News has announced a partnership with the international
news site GlobalPost for international news coverage.
As part of the agreement, NBC News and MSNBC will have
access to GlobalPost's correspondents, as well as digital video and written
reports for their digital platforms.
The reports commissioned by NBC News will be exclusive to
the network and will supplement the on-air coverage the network gets from its
own international bureaus.
Based in Boston, GlobalPost has received a number of major
journalism awards for its international coverage, including a Peabody Award and
a Polk Award.
"When it comes to international reporting,
having reporters who are native to the area, who understand the local culture,
politics and people is essential," said David Verdi, senior VP of NBC News
Worldwide Newsgathering. "Our team of international correspondents is
already incredibly strong, and with this partnership, GlobalPost will help us
expand our global presence, enable us to offer a wider breadth of front-line
stories, and further differentiate our international coverage on-air and
online."
