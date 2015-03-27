NBC Orders Reality Show ‘First Dates’

NBC has given an eight-episode straight to series order to reality series First Dates from executive producer Ellen DeGeneres. The show, adapted from a U.K series with the same name produced by Twenty Twenty, will chronicle first dates over the course of an evening.

No premiere date has been set for the show, which will begin production in July in Chicago.

The series is produced by Warner Bros.-owned Shed Media and Degeneres’ A Very Good Production. In addition to DeGeneres, executive producers are Pam Healy and John Hesling of Shed, Jeff Kleeman of a Very Good Production, Tim Carter of Twenty Twenty and Anthony Dominici.