NBC orders full runs for two dramas

NBC has given full-season orders to two of its new dramas, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Crossing Jordan.

Criminal Intent is produced by Studios USA/Wolf Films and Crossing Jordan is from NBC Studios. Crossing Jordan has averaged a 5.1 rating/13 share in adults 18-49 and 13.6 million viewers this season.

Criminal Intent has averaged 12.9 million viewers and a 4.4/10 in adults 18-49 in its regular Sunday slot, according to Nielsen Media Research. - Joe Schlosser