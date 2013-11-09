NBC Orders Five More Episodes of 'Sean Saves the World'

NBC has given Sean Saves the World a partial-season pickup, ordering five more episodes of the Sean Hayes vehicle.

The additional episodes bring the show's first season total to 18.

Sean Saves the World has struggled from the beginning, drawing just a 1.6 rating with adults 18-49 for its Oct. 3 premiere. The show has averaged a 1.4 rating since.

NBC already pulled Welcome to the Family and its other new Thursday comedy, The Michael J. Fox Show has already been greenlit for a full season.