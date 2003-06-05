NBC opens The Restaurant
NBC will premiere its new one-hour unscripted reality series, The
Restaurant from Survivor's Mark Burnett, on Sunday, July 20 at 10
p.m.
The Restaurant features celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito as he opens a new
Manhattan eatery under the camera's eye.
NBC has had a good measure of success with its all-new reality slate this
summer, featuring Fame, For Love or Money, Crime &
Punishment, and Dog Eat Dog so far.
Fame, featuring choreographer Debbie Allen, has improved its Wednesday 8
p.m. time slot by 32% versus last year at this time, while the premiere of
For Love or Money delivered NBC's highest 18-49 ratings on Mondays from 9
-11 p.m. since April 2.
Still to come, besides The Restaurant, are Jay Mohr's Last
ComicStanding on Tuesday, June 10 at 9 p.m., and returning reality
show Meet My Folks on Monday, June 16 at 10 p.m.
The six-episode series is executive produced by Burnett, Reveille's Ben
Silverman and Magna Global Entertainment's Robert Riesenberg.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.