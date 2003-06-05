NBC opens The Restaurant

NBC will premiere its new one-hour unscripted reality series, The

Restaurant from Survivor's Mark Burnett, on Sunday, July 20 at 10

p.m.

The Restaurant features celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito as he opens a new

Manhattan eatery under the camera's eye.

NBC has had a good measure of success with its all-new reality slate this

summer, featuring Fame, For Love or Money, Crime &

Punishment, and Dog Eat Dog so far.

Fame, featuring choreographer Debbie Allen, has improved its Wednesday 8

p.m. time slot by 32% versus last year at this time, while the premiere of

For Love or Money delivered NBC's highest 18-49 ratings on Mondays from 9

-11 p.m. since April 2.

Still to come, besides The Restaurant, are Jay Mohr's Last

ComicStanding on Tuesday, June 10 at 9 p.m., and returning reality

show Meet My Folks on Monday, June 16 at 10 p.m.

The six-episode series is executive produced by Burnett, Reveille's Ben

Silverman and Magna Global Entertainment's Robert Riesenberg.