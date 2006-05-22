NBC Opens Beirut Bureau

Looking to increase its presence in the Middle East, NBC News is opening a new bureau in Beirut, Lebanon. Correspondent Richard Engel, who made a name for himself as one of the few American reporters who remained in Iraq when the war started, will serve as Middle East correspondent and bureau chief.

“This is a real commitment of resources during an extremely important point in time, especially in that unique part of the world,” NBC News President Steve Capus said in a statement.

NBC says it picked Beirut because of its location and diversity. From Beirut, NBC crews can move easily throughout the region and Lebanon is home to a range of ethnic and religious groups.

Engle, who has continued his work in Iraq, will work frequently there and continue his blog.