NBC: Open made history

NBC said its coverage of this year's U.S. Open Golf Championship was the most-watched Open ever, with 55 million viewers tuning in some portion of

the weekend (June 15 and 16) coverage.

Sunday's coverage averaged an 8.9 rating and a 22 share, the second-best

Sunday delivery for the tournament in 30 years.

An Open record of 38 million viewers were tuned in Sunday night to

watch Tiger Woods seal his victory and win his second U.S. Open

Championship.