NBC: Open made history
NBC said its coverage of this year's U.S. Open Golf Championship was the most-watched Open ever, with 55 million viewers tuning in some portion of
the weekend (June 15 and 16) coverage.
Sunday's coverage averaged an 8.9 rating and a 22 share, the second-best
Sunday delivery for the tournament in 30 years.
An Open record of 38 million viewers were tuned in Sunday night to
watch Tiger Woods seal his victory and win his second U.S. Open
Championship.
