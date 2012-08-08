NBC Olympics Coverage Is Setting Records on TV and Digital

Through the first 11 days of NBC's London Games TV coverage,

202.6 million total viewers have watched across the networks that include NBC,

NBC Sports Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Bravo and Telemundo. That's 2.8 million more than

the 199.8 million who watched the Games through the first 11 days in 2008 when

NBCUniversal televised the Beijing Games.

If the NBC networks continue on this pace, they could break

the all-time record for the most-viewed event in U.S. TV history; currently,

that record is held, appropriately enough, by the Beijing Games, which drew 215

million viewers over 17 days and nights.

While viewers have been tuning into the NBC networks' TV

coverage of the Olympics in record numbers, NBC's website, NBCOlympics.com, has

also been drawing viewers at a record pace. Through the first 11 days, NBCOlympics.com

has surpassed one billion page viewers across its computer, mobile and tablet

platforms, including the two NBC Olympics apps, NBC Olympics Live Extra and NBC

Olympics, the network says. Total page views for the entire 17 days of coverage

of the Beijing Games were 1.2 billion, so that record is sure to be surpassed.

So far, NBCOlympics.com's most "clicked" athlete is American

gymnast and double-gold-medal winner Gabby Douglas with 18.2 million views.

Next is multi-swim-medal winner Michael Phelps with 7.04 million views.

Other digital highlights reported by NBC:

A total of 7.6 million devices have been verified by cable,

satellite and telco customers.

Total video streams are now over 100 million, which has surpassed the 75

million total streams for the entire 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Live video streams have reached 45 million, more than triple the total live

streams for the entire Beijing Olympics (14 million).

Visitors are spending more than 27 minutes per visit on the site, 118% longer

than for Beijing.

There have been more than seven million downloads of the NBC Olympics Live

Extra and NBC Olympics apps, peaking at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, as

the top free apps for iPhone and iPad on the App Store.

Here are some charts with statistics comparing the London

Games telecast to other events of Olympic proportions.

The Most Viewed Events in U.S. TV History



* Still in progress; numbers through 11 days with six days

to go

Source: Nielsen Media

Research, compiled by Horizon Media

Hours of Olympic Coverage

* Planned before

boycott

** Numbers incomplete

Source: Nielsen, compiled

by Horizon Media

NBC Summer Olympics Primetime Ratings Track

2012 London Games (First 11 days)

Source: Nielsen Media

Research (Live + Same Day)

Top-Ten Rated Metered Markets-London Games (11 Days)

Source: Nielsen

