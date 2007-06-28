NBC To Offer Mobile Coverage Of Wimbledon

Subscribers to Verizon Wireless' V Cast Mobile TV, the live broadcast mobile TV service that runs on Qualcomm's MediaFLO platform, will be able to watch live coverage of the Wimbledon major tennis tournament on their cellphones through NBC2Go, one of two channels NBC programs for MediaFLO.

NBC2Go's live coverage, a simulcast of network coverage on NBC, begins this Saturday, June 30 from 12- 3 pm EST, and will run through the end of Wimbledon, one of professional tennis' four "majors." Wimbledon is one of several major sporting events that have been offered live through MediaFLO, which has stressed the importance of live content to its programming partners; other live events have included NBC's coverage of the Preakness horse race last month and CBS' broadcast of the NCAA men's basketball championship game in March.

"NBC Sports is committed to delivering the tradition and excitement of Wimbledon to our audience on all of our platforms," said Perkins Miller, Senior VP, Digital Media, NBC Sports & Olympics, in a statement. "Now tennis fans will be able to watch Wimbledon wherever they are with our live broadcasts on NBC2Go."

"V CAST Mobile TV is the best of television programmed specifically for the mobile customer, and that includes great live coverage that NBC Sports brings to tennis fans across the country," added Ryan Hughes, vice president of digital media programming for Verizon. "Customers who are at the beach or a barbecue this holiday week can still see every serve, volley or break point from the best tennis players in the world – live on V CAST Mobile TV."

Coverage of the The Championships at Wimbledon is scheduled on NBC2Go as a live network simulcast as follows:

Sat, June 30 12:00p-3:00 pm ET / 9a - 12n PT

Sun, July 1 12:00p-3:00 pm ET / 9a - 12n PT

Mon, July 2 11:00a-2:00pm ET & 10:00a-1:00 pm PT

Tue, July 3 11:00a-2:00pm ET & 10:00a-1:00 pm PT

Wed, July 4 11:00a-2:00pm ET & 10:00a-1:00 pm PT

Thu, July 5 1:00p-6:00pm ET & 12:00p-5:00 pm PT

Fri, July 6 1:00p-6:00pm ET & 12:00p-5:00 pm PT

Sat, July 7 9:00a-2:00 pm ET / 6a - 11a PT

Sun, July 8 9:00a-3:00 pm ET / 6a - 11a PT