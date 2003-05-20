NBC News unveils political-coverage team

Gearing up for next year's election campaign, NBC News announced its new

political-coverage team Tuesday.

Mark Lukasiewicz has been tapped as executive producer, NBC News specials and

special projects.

Lukasiewicz, who has been with the network since 2000, was NBC's lead

producer for coverage of the war with Iraq.

Before joining NBC, he was with ABC News for 11 years.

He effectively replaces Beth O'Connell, who had headed political coverage and

special projects in the past.

She'll remain on the special-events-coverage team and takes on added duties

as executive producer of NBC News Radio, a recently launched new venture with

radio syndicator Westwood One Inc., which is owned by Viacom Inc.

NBC also said news-division veteran Philip Alongi has been named

executive director of specials planning and will oversee production planning for

all "Decision 2004" coverage by NBC, MSNBC, CNBC and Telemundo.

And Elizabeth Wilner was named political director and will lead the news

division's political coverage from the NBC News Bureau in Washington, D.C.