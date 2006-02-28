NBC News Taps Two

NBC News President Steve Capus added two more lietenants to his executive team, tapping NBC veteran Doug Vaughan as VP and upping Lloyd Siegel to VP of news partnerships.



Vaughan most recently was VP of special programs for NBC Entertainment, overseeing specials such as the Macy's 4th of July fireworks and Christmas at Rockefeller Center. He is a veteran of NBC News, having worked on the Today show from 1993-2002. In his new positition, Vaughan will develop long-form programming and oversee all NBC News bookings. He will also continue his role with NBC Entertainment.



Siegel most recently was director of news partnerships, coordinating editorial and promotions with NBC's affiliates, cable network MSNBC, and its popular Web site, MSNBC.com.