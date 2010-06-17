NBC News Taps Kapp for New Communications Outfit

NBC News is reorganizing its public relations department, combining its communications, marketing and promotion arms into one department. Lauren Kapp has been promoted to senior VP, and will oversee the new entity, NBC News Marketing and Communications.

Most recently, Kapp was VP, NBC News Communications. The announcement was made June 17 by Steve Capus, President, NBC News.

"NBC News has never been in a stronger position. We are constantly looking at how we do things, how we can make our practices better and how we can stay ahead of the pack to maintain our leadership positions," Capus said in a statement. "This move is about adapting to the current media landscape, its about doing things smarter and putting a forward thinking leader who has her finger on the pulse of this news division in charge of a tremendously talented team to further grow and evolve."

Kapp has been the chief spokesperson for Capus since August 2009. She's been at the NBC News press department since October 2002. Prior to joining the network, Kapp worked in the ABC News press department from April 2000 through October 2002.