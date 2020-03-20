NBC News Staffer Dies of Coronavirus

Larry Edgeworth, longtime employee of NBC News, died March 19 after testing positive for coronavirus. Edgeworth, who was 61, was an audio technician who worked at 30 Rock in New York. He suffered from other health issues.

"Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were," Andy Lack, NBC News chairman, wrote to staff.

Edgeworth spent over 25 years at NBC News.

Andrea Mitchell, NBC News’ chief foreign affairs correspondent, called him “a gentle bear of a man, the heart and soul of our extended NBC family. I was always cheered and reassured knowing he was on the team in the field. He always had my back whether here in the U.S. or in the most dangerous situations around the world."

Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd added an on-air tribute Friday following NBC's coverage of the White House's coronavirus press conference Friday:

"We’ve now lost a member of the NBC News family to the coronavirus pandemic. Larry Edgewood, a veteran audio technician, beloved colleague. He died yesterday after testing positive for the virus. Those of us who did know him and worked with Larry remember him as a gentle giant, a kind, talented and dedicated professional who made us all better. His loss is a reminder that this crisis is personal for so many of us, and behind the daily numbers are stories of struggle and hardship and loss. And we truly are all in this together, and if we remember that, we will get through this, together. So we send our condolences to Larry’s family, his wife Crystal and their two sons, and we hold them in our hearts. ”