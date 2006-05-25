NBC News Puts Shows on iTunes

NBC News will sell some of its news and documentary programming on Apple's iTunes for downloading to computers or iPods.

Billing it as the first news organization to make its video programming available on the service, the network Thursday said that programming from NBC, MSNBC, and CNBC would go for $1.99 a pop and include both archival programming and content produced for iTunes.

Programs include NBC News specials from Dateline, and CNBC, and MSNBC's Caught On Tape shows.

NBC has already been supplying news podcasts via iTunes, saying it averages 500,000 customers per month, with that figure trending up.

A list of the available shows follows, with more added on a regular basis, says NBC.

TOM BROKAW REPORTS

The Greatest Generation

D-Day: A Leap into History

The Greatest Generation Speaks

The Long War -- a look at the global war on terror

Inside the Real West Wing

Sudden Impact: Drunk Driving

MEET THE PRESIDENTS

(complete episodes of Meet the Press, with introductions by Tim Russert) John F. Kennedy: January 3, 1960 Lyndon Johnson: October 9, 1960 Richard Nixon: April 10, 1988 Gerald Ford: November 9, 1975 Jimmy Carter: January 20, 1980 Ronald Reagan: January 9, 1966

DATELINE NBC: CRIME & PUNISHMENT

Vegas Homicide: Death in the Desert

Vegas Homicide: A Killer's Confession

Inside Evil: Jeffrey Dahmer

Inside Evil: Son of Sam

MSNBC: CAUGHT ON TAPE

Tattoos: Skin Deep

Cops Caught on Tape

Extreme Fighting

MSNBC: LOCKUP

Inside San Quentin

Return to Rikers

Inside Riverbend

CNBC SPECIALS

The Age of Wal-Mart

Mad Money: Know Thyself

Mad Money: Making Moves

Mad Money: Road Rules