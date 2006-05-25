NBC News Puts Shows on iTunes
NBC News will sell some of its news and documentary programming on Apple's iTunes for downloading to computers or iPods.
Billing it as the first news organization to make its video programming available on the service, the network Thursday said that programming from NBC, MSNBC, and CNBC would go for $1.99 a pop and include both archival programming and content produced for iTunes.
Programs include NBC News specials from Dateline, and CNBC, and MSNBC's Caught On Tape shows.
NBC has already been supplying news podcasts via iTunes, saying it averages 500,000 customers per month, with that figure trending up.
A list of the available shows follows, with more added on a regular basis, says NBC.
TOM BROKAW REPORTS
The Greatest Generation
D-Day: A Leap into History
The Greatest Generation Speaks
The Long War -- a look at the global war on terror
Inside the Real West Wing
Sudden Impact: Drunk Driving
MEET THE PRESIDENTS
(complete episodes of Meet the Press, with introductions by Tim Russert) John F. Kennedy: January 3, 1960 Lyndon Johnson: October 9, 1960 Richard Nixon: April 10, 1988 Gerald Ford: November 9, 1975 Jimmy Carter: January 20, 1980 Ronald Reagan: January 9, 1966
DATELINE NBC: CRIME & PUNISHMENT
Vegas Homicide: Death in the Desert
Vegas Homicide: A Killer's Confession
Inside Evil: Jeffrey Dahmer
Inside Evil: Son of Sam
MSNBC: CAUGHT ON TAPE
Tattoos: Skin Deep
Cops Caught on Tape
Extreme Fighting
MSNBC: LOCKUP
Inside San Quentin
Return to Rikers
Inside Riverbend
CNBC SPECIALS
The Age of Wal-Mart
Mad Money: Know Thyself
Mad Money: Making Moves
Mad Money: Road Rules
