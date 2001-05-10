NBC News producing for Pax
In a first, NBC News is producing an original program for Pax TV called The Power of One, a one-hour special hosted by Dateline NBC's Maria Shriver. The show profiles three individuals who made extraordinary sacrifices for others. It's to air May 23 at 8 p.m. A spokeswoman for Pax couldn't say if more originals from NBC News would follow. Last year, NBC Sports produced a series of Olympic trials programs for Pax leading up to the Summer Games in Sydney.
- Steve McClellan
